Ren (REN) Tops One Day Volume of $20.37 Million

Ren (REN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $163.83 million and $20.37 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,739.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00128636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

