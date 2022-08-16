Render Token Hits Market Cap of $169.83 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $169.83 million and $9.69 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,002.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00068666 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.