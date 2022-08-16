ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. On average, analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
