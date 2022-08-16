Request (REQ) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $134.99 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,064.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067771 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

