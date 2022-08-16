Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jack in the Box (JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.

8/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $126.00 to $85.00.

6/22/2022 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,911. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Jack in the Box by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

