Reserve (RSV) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Reserve (RSV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Reserve has a total market capitalization of $28.76 million and $37,690.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reserve has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00128800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067568 BTC.

About Reserve

Reserve is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reserve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance. The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1. Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity. In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether. This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

