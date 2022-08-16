Reviewing CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -22.37% -15.42% -6.32% ACI Worldwide 10.51% 17.24% 6.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CyberArk Software and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 2 13 0 2.87 ACI Worldwide 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

CyberArk Software presently has a consensus target price of $177.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.10%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberArk Software and ACI Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $502.92 million 12.18 -$83.95 million ($3.02) -49.80 ACI Worldwide $1.37 billion 2.14 $127.79 million $1.30 19.81

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than CyberArk Software. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats CyberArk Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; ACI Digital Business Banking, a cloud-based digital banking platform; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

