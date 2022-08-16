Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.25 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. 6,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,912. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

