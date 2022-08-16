RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Edward T. Lee Sells 2,200 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE RH traded up $16.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 900,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $733.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

RH last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $366.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in RH by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RH by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in RH by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,502 shares of the company's stock worth $47,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company's stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

