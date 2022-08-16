Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. 2,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,923,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.52.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
