Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. 2,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,923,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

