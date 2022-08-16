Robert W. Baird Boosts Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target to $40.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,230,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,619,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $7,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

