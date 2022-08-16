Robert W. Baird Cuts Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target to $4.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s current price.

Wejo Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEJO opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wejo Group will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wejo Group

Wejo Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEJO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,420,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

