Robert W. Baird Cuts Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target to $4.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s current price.
Wejo Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WEJO opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.
Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wejo Group will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Wejo Group Company Profile
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
