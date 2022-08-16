Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.31 and a 1-year high of C$6.59. The company has a market cap of C$657.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$194,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$989,900.46. Insiders have sold a total of 146,200 shares of company stock worth $923,258 over the last quarter.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

