Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.8% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.40.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $439.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

