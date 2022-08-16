Roth Capital Raises Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $40.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

