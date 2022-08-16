Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,293,000 after purchasing an additional 249,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after acquiring an additional 577,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,571 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

