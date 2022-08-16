SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $1,649.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,958,793 coins and its circulating supply is 3,931,651 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

