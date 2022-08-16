SafeBlast Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $745,203.61 and $102,841.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,990.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00572140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00255545 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00018405 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

