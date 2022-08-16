SafeInsure (SINS) Tops One Day Volume of $78.00

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 19,262.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 4,572.6% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $78.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00143419 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009165 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,173,451 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

