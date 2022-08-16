Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

