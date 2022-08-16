San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

EMR traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. 65,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

