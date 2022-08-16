San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,664,000 after acquiring an additional 729,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. 328,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,512,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

