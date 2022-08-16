San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $155,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. 20,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

