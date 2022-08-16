San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $171,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. 184,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
