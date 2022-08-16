San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $472,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $27.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,719.70. 4,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,388.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,442.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.