San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,771. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

