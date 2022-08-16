San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.13.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $448.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

