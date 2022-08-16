San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 99,662 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VEA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. 396,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,149,426. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

