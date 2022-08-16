Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 4.5 %

SAND opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,037 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,290,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,469 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $6,226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 629,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

