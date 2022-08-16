Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.02.

Shares of TSE SSL traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.96. 137,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.76. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

