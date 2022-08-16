Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Satellogic in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Satellogic Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic
Satellogic Company Profile
Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satellogic (SATL)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.