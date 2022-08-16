Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Satellogic in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,420,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $109,387,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000.

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

