Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 250 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Visa Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE V opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average of $210.60.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
