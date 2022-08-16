Saturna Capital CORP Invests $685,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $2.7872 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

