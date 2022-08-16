Saturna Capital CORP Makes New $249,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.05.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

