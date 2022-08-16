SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $385.88.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $355.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,939 shares of company stock worth $26,593,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $339,836,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after buying an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

