Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,451,000 after purchasing an additional 244,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. 38,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,673. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

