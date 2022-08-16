Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 36,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

