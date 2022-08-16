SCRIV NETWORK Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $10,726.49 and $5.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

