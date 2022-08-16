Sculati Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.48. 22,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,513. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.