Secret One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.70 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Secret has a market capitalization of $210.62 million and $4.70 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00005403 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00219848 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001475 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009493 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00477720 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.