Sentivate Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $19,305.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,102.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

