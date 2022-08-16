Serum (SRM) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Serum has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $270.27 million and $46.56 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068329 BTC.

About Serum

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

