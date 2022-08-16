Shelton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $225.09. 21,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average is $235.68. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

