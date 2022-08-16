Shelton Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average of $151.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

