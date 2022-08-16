Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,083 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,083 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 10.1% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,941. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

