Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.40. 36,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,071. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

