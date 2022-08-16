Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,942 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 5.3% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. 2,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.