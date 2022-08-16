Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expands By 6.9%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AOS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. 37,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,336. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,051,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after buying an additional 589,340 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

