Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Rises By 10.4%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Adient by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. 10,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

