Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Declines By 16.7%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.00.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
Further Reading
